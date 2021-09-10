AAC moves into rebuild-mode as Sun Belt sees opportunity

AP National Sports

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

The American Athletic Conference is in rebuilding mode again. This time, it could find some competition in the market from the Sun Belt when it starts courting new members. Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston are three of the AAC’s most successful schools in the revenue-generating sports of football and men’s basketball. They will be joining the Big 12 by July 2024 at the latest. Meanwhile, the Sun Belt Conference indicates it is open to adding to its 10-member football league.