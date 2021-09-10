Brittany Force leads qualifying in NHRA playoff opener

AP National Sports

MOHNTON, Pa. (AP) — Brittany Force broke the Maple Grove Raceway speed record Friday to lead Top Fuel qualifying in the Mopar Express Lane NHRA Nationals, the first event of the NHRA Countdown to the Championship playoffs. Seeking her seventh straight No. 1 and ninth of the season, Force had a 3.666-second pass at 335.57 mph. Robert Hight led in the Funny Car, Kyle Koretsky in Pro Stock and Angelle Sampey in the first of seven playoff events. Hight, Force’s teammate, had a 3.883 at 330.39 in a Chevrolet Camaro. If the pass holds up Saturday, it will be Hight’s second No. 1 of the season and 70th overall. Pennsylvania native Korestsky ran a 6.547 at 209.98 in a Camaro. Sampey had a 6.761 at 198.85 on a Suzuki.