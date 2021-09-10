Ex-defender Cherundolo positive about future of US team

AP National Sports

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Former United States defender Steve Cherundolo is excited for the future of American soccer. Cherundolo made 87 appearances for the U.S. before his last appearance in 2012. He is currently coaching USL Championship team Las Vegas Lights and well placed to assess the state of the U.S. roster. Cherundolo says the failure to qualify for the last World Cup is “a good reminder that if you don’t perform in every qualifier, that things like that can happen.” But Cherundolo focused on the positives after the U.S. rolled past Honduras 4-1 on Wednesday. That came after opening draws against El Salvador and Canada. Cherundolo says the performances were “very promising” at times.