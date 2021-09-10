MATCHDAY: Ronaldo back for Man United; PSG rests Messi

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Cristiano Ronaldo will make the first appearance in his second spell for Manchester United in the home match against Newcastle. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Ronaldo will definitely feature but didn’t confirm if it would be from the start. Tottenham leads the Premier League on a maximum nine points and travels to Crystal Palace. Juventus faces a tough test at Napoli after only one point from its opening two matches. Paris Saint-Germain fans will have to wait a while longer to see Lionel Messi in action again. He’s being rested for the game at home to Clermont. Julian Nagelsmann left Leipzig at the end of last season to coach Bayern Munich but he’s already back at his old club.