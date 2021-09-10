Ravens’ Edwards, Peters headed to IR; Murray signed

AP National Sports

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens are putting running back Gus Edwards and cornerback Marcus Peters on injured reserve with knee injuries. Coach John Harbaugh announced the moves Friday, describing the injuries as season-ending, non-contact ligament tears from practice. Baltimore’s backfield has been hit hard by injuries during the preseason. Running back J.K. Dobbins is out for the season with a knee injury, and Justice Hill is on IR as well. The Ravens signed running back Latavius Murray and signed running back Devonta Freeman to the practice squad. They also added Le’Veon Bell to their practice squad earlier this week.