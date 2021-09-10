Red Sox lefty Sale has COVID-19, scratched from Sunday start

AP National Sports

By JAY COHEN

AP Baseball Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Chris Sale has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss his next start. A Red Sox spokesman confirmed the result. Sale had been scheduled to face the White Sox in Chicago on Sunday. The result is yet another setback for the 32-year-old left-hander, who missed all of last season recovering from Tommy John surgery. It’s also a setback for the Red Sox, who hold a one-game lead over the New York Yankees in the race for the AL’s top wild-card berth. Toronto is another half-game back as it tries to swipe the second wild-card spot from its AL East rivals.