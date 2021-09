AP National Sports

By ERIC W. BOLIN

Associated Press

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas piled up 333 rushing yards and got touchdowns from four different players on the ground in a 40-21 win over No. 15 Texas. Dominique Johnson scored from five yards in the second quarter. Trelon Smith, Raheim Sanders and AJ Green scored in the second half. The Razorbacksa re now 2-0. Texas fell to 1-1.