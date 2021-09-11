Aubameyang ends wait for Arsenal’s first goal and win in EPL

AP National Sports

LONDON (AP) — Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has ended Arsenal’s wait for a goal and some points in the English Premier League by scoring in a 1-0 win over Norwich. The striker tapped in from close range after Nicolas Pepe struck shots against both posts before the ball dribbled across the face of goal to Aubameyang. It was enough to lift Arsenal off the bottom of the standings with Norwich dropping into last place instead. The win relieves some of the pressure on Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, whose team opened with three straight losses without scoring.