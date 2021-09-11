Super Sub: Bennett 5 TD passes, No. 2 Georgia routs UAB 56-7

AP National Sports

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Stetson Bennett tied a school record with five touchdown passes filling in for injured starter JT Daniels, leading No. 2 Georgia to a 56-7 rout of UAB. Bennett completed his first six passes — four of them going all the way to the end zone for the 2-0 Bulldogs. Brock Bowers had a pair of TD catches, while Jermaine Burton, Kenny McIntosh and Arian Smith also hauled in scoring passes from Bennett before halftime. Bennett finished 9 of 11 for 279 yards. UAB dropped to 1-1, but at least avoided a shutout with a pick-six off Carson Beck for a late TD.