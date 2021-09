AP National Sports

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Matthew McKay threw three touchdown passes, including two to Willie Patterson, and Montana State beat Drake 45-7. McKay was 19-of-25 passing for 256 yards with no interceptions and added eight carries for 61 yards. Lance McCutcheon had seven receptions for 121 yards, including a 45-yard touchdown. Ian Corwin was 14-of-23 passing for 149 yards, including a 2-yard touchdown pass to Cross Robinson for Drake (1-1).