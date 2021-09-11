No. 7 Cincinnati starts slow, then routs Murray State 42-7

AP National Sports

By JEFF WALLNER

Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jerome Ford rushed for 113 yards and three touchdowns and Desmond Ridder passed for 243 yards and two TDs to lead No. 7 Cincinnati past Murray State 42-7. The Bearcats had to overcome some distractions this week, including an invitation to join the Big 12. Murray State outgained the Bearcats 190-83 in the first half and led 7-0 in the second quarter before Cincinnati scored TDs on four of its first five possessions in the second half.