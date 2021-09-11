NWSL’s Spirit forced to forfeit match for protocol violation

AP National Sports

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Spirit of the National Women’s Soccer League were forced to forfeit their scheduled Saturday match against OL Reign because the Spirit violated the league’s medical protocols. Under FIFA guidelines, the game will be recorded as a 3-0 victory for OL Reign, which will receive three points in the league standings. The Spirit had a COVID-19 outbreak last week, with four players testing positive, forcing the team’s game against the Portland Thorns to be postponed. Spirit president Ben Olsen apologized to the team’s fans in a statement and said ticketholders would receive refunds.