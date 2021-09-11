Pickett leads Pitt past Tennessee, 41-34

AP National Sports

By AL LESAR

Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kenny Pickett threw for 285 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a score to lead Pittsburgh to a 41-34 victory over Tennessee. The Panther defense collected five sacks, recovered two fumbles, had an interception and a crucial fourth-quarter goal-line stand to seal their second victory of the season. The Volunteers (1-1) lost the game and a starting quarterback. Joe Milton went down with a lower leg injury after being sacked and losing a fumble early in the second quarter. Hendon Hooker came on to throw for 189 yards, but the mistakes hurt the effort.