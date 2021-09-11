PSG debuts Donnarumma and wins without Messi, Neymar

AP National Sports

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Midfielder Ander Herrera has scored twice and Kylian Mbappe added another as French league leader Paris Saint-Germain routed promoted Clermont 4-0 to make it five straight wins. Midfielder Idrissa Gueye came off the bench to add the fourth goal. Clermont lost for the first time this season after a bright start. PSG rested Lionel Messi along with Argentine countrymen Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes and Brazil star Neymar after they were all on international duty in South America.