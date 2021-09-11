Rodriguez’s 4 TDs help Kentucky hold off Missouri 35-28

AP National Sports

By GARY B. GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Chris Rodriguez Jr. rushed for career highs of 206 yards and scored four touchdowns, including the go-ahead run from 8 yards with 11:28 remaining, and Kentucky stopped Missouri late for a hard-fought 35-28 victory in the Southeastern Conference opener. The Wildcats never trailed this thrilling showdown for the early East Division lead, but had to overcome squandering a 28-14 lead as Missouri tied the game early in the fourth quarter. Kentucky answered by taking the kickoff and marching 75 yards, helped by Rodriguez’s 28-yard run and Will Levis’ 28-yard pass before Rodriguez barged in for the game winner.