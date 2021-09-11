South Carolina rallies to beat East Carolina 20-17 on FG

AP National Sports

By AARON BEARD

AP Sports Writer

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Parker White kicked a 36-yard field goal as time expired as South Carolina rallied from 14 down to beat East Carolina 20-17 on Saturday. That secured the first road win under first-year coach Shane Beamer. Damani Staley had a 63-yard interception return for a touchdown just before halftime to give the Gamecocks a needed spark after trailing 14-0 in a mistake-filled opening half. Tyler Snead hit on a 75-yard trick-play touchdown pass to Jsi Hatfield on the game’s first offensive snap for the Pirates. ECU was hosting a Southeastern Conference opponent for the first time since 1997.