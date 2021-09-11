St. Thomas wins FCS debut, 12-9 over Michigan Tech

AP National Sports

HOUGHTON, Mich. (AP) — Louis Hyde kicked a 39-yard field goal with 59 seconds to play and St. Thomas rallied for a historic 12-9 win in its FCS debut on Saturday. St. Thomas, which had received NCAA approval to jump from Division III to D-I in the summer of 2020, was the only FCS or FBS team not to play a game last fall or spring. Then the 2021 season opener was one of three nation-wide also cancelled because of COVID, meaning the Tommies went 95 weeks between games. It is the first time in 28 years a school has jumped two divisions, the last being Buffalo and Dayton in 1993.