Vikings ironman and Hall of Famer Mick Tingelhoff dies at 81

AP National Sports

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Pro Football Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Hall of Fame center Mick Tingelhoff has died at age 81. Tingelhoff was the ultimate ironman who started 240 consecutive games at a bruising position for the Minnesota Vikings. He played in four Super Bowls and was a five-time All-Pro selection. The Vikings and the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced his death. Tingelhoff had to wait 31 years for induction into the Hall of Fame. He was enshrined in 2015 through election by a senior committee. Tingelhoff was undrafted in 1962 out of Nebraska and played 17 years for the Vikings.