Finnish duo Rovanpera, Halttunen wins Acropolis Rally

AP National Sports

By DEMETRIS NELLAS

Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The Finnish crew of Kalle Rovanpera and Jonne Halttunen has won the Acropolis Rally after leading through most of the four-day World Rally Championship race. Rovanpera, driving a Toyota Yaris, beat Ott Tanak from the Hyundai team by 42.1 seconds. Rovanpera’s stablemate Sebastien Ogier, the defending champion, and his co-driver Julien Ingrassia came third, 1 minute 11.3 seconds behind. Ogier leads the standings with 180 points after nine of the WRC’s 12 rounds.