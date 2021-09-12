Ricciardo wins Italian GP as Verstappen and Hamilton crash

AP National Sports

By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press

Championship leader Max Verstappen and defending champion Lewis Hamilton crashed out of the Italian Grand Prix, which was won by McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo on Sunday. It was McLaren’s first win in nearly nine years, since Jenson Button took the chequered flag in Brazil in 2012. It was also Ricciardo’s first win since Monaco in 2018. He finished 1.747 seconds ahead of teammate Lando Norris and 4.921 ahead of Valtteri Bottas, who turned in a strong performance after starting from the back of the grid after a penalty for taking a new engine. But the biggest talking point of the race came on lap 26.