Algerian judoka banned 10 years for refusing Olympic bout

AP National Sports

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

Algerian judoka Fethi Nourine has been banned from competition for 10 years by the International Judo Federation after his withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympics to avoid a potential bout against an Israeli opponent. Nourine’s coach, IJF Hall of Famer Amar Benikhlef, also received a 10-year ban. Nourine withdrew from the Tokyo Games on the opening day after learning he could potentially face Olympic bronze medalist Tohar Butbul in the second round of men’s lightweight competition at the Budokan. Nourine and Benikhlef told Algerian media they quit to express support for Palestinians. The IJF ban effectively ends the competitive career of the 30-year-old Nourine.