Cowboys get RG Martin back as DE Gregory joins COVID-19 list

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have activated right guard Zack Martin off the COVID-19 reserve list Monday, but they are starting the week without defensive end Randy Gregory because of the health and safety protocols. Gregory went on the COVID-19 list four days after playing in the opener, a 31-29 loss to Tampa Bay. Backup tackle Brandon Knight returned along with Martin. Martin missed the game against the defending Super Bowl champions. The Cowboys are at risk of having another starter sidelined for a game if Gregory can’t return this week.