Michigan’s Harbaugh renames drill, inspired to beat Ohio St

AP National Sports

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Jim Harbaugh seems to have his best running game in seven seasons at Michigan, rotating two speedy and powerful backs behind an offensive line that has been opening huge holes. In a 31-10 win over Washington, Michigan had 56 rushing carries for 343 yards and chose to throw just 15 times for 44 yards. Harbaugh says No. 25 Michigan will likely lean on its ground attack again against Northern Illinois on Saturday at home.