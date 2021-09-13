Russia’s Mario Fernandes retires from international soccer

AP National Sports

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia right-back Mario Fernandes has retired from international soccer at the age of 30 in an attempt to prolong his club career. Fernandes played one friendly game for his native Brazil in 2014. He later switched allegiance to Russia while playing for CSKA Moscow. He played 33 times for Russia since his 2017 debut. That included every game of Russia’s run to the World Cup quarterfinals on home soil in 2018. Fernandes headed an extra-time equalizer in the World Cup quarterfinal game against Croatia but missed his penalty in the resulting shootout as Russia lost 6-5.