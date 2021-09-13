Storm-displaced Tulane set to host UAB on campus Sept. 25

AP National Sports

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Tulane officials say the football team plans to play its first on-campus home game of this season against UAB on Sept. 25. That’s nearly a month after the program was displaced by Hurricane Ida. The team’s return coincides with the planned return to campus of the general student body. Hurricane Ida struck southeast Louisiana on Aug. 29 and caused widespread damage in the New Orleans area. Tulane has been practicing in Birmingham, Alabama, and also relocated its first two games of the season. Tulane lost 40-35 at No. 3 Oklahoma and route Morgan State in Birmingham last weekend.