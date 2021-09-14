Benfica held to 0-0 draw at Dynamo Kyiv in Champions League

AP National Sports

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Benfica was lucky to escape with a point against Dynamo Kyiv in a 0-0 draw in the Champions League. The result dents both teams’ already slim chances of advancing from a group also containing Barcelona and Bayern Munich. Mykola Shaparenko volleyed the ball past Benfica goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos in the last minute of stoppage time for what the Ukrainians thought was the winner. Video review disallowed the goal for an offside in the build-up. It was a frustrating night for Benfica on its return to the group stage after failing to qualify last season.