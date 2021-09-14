Cantlay wins PGA Tour player of the year award over Rahm
By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer
Patrick Cantlay is the players’ choice as PGA Tour player of the year. It’s another big step for the 29-year-old from California. Cantlay was the No. 1 amateur in the world who once shot 60 on the PGA Tour while in college. Then he was out for three years with a back injury that really ended his career. And now he has the Jack Nicklaus Award after a vote of the players. The PGA Tour does not release vote totals or even say how many players voted. Cantlay presumably won the award in a tight race with Jon Rahm.