Lille draws 0-0 at home to 10-man Wolfsburg in CL opener

LILLE, France (AP) — French champion Lille has failed to take advantage of an extra man when it was held to a 0-0 draw by Wolfsburg in their Champions League opener. Wolfsburg played with 10 players after imposing United States center half John Brooks was sent off in the 63rd minute for a second yellow card. Lille missed chances with veteran striker Burak Yilmaz heading straight at goalkeeper Koen Casteels in the 69th minute and captain Jose Fonte heading wide in stoppage time. Lille thought it had scored in the 48th through striker Jonathan David but the goal was ruled out after a video replay.