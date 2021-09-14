Liverpool midfielder Elliott has surgery on broken ankle

AP National Sports

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott has had surgery on his broken left ankle. The 18-year-old Elliott was carried off on a stretcher during the 3-0 win at Leeds in the Premier League on Sunday after a challenge by Pascal Struijk. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says “I spoke to him the night after the game and he was in the best possible place at that moment.” Leeds says it has appealed against the red card given to Struijk for the challenge.