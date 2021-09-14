Lukaku seals Chelsea win over Zenit to start CL defense

AP National Sports

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — Romelu Lukaku has scored on his Champions League debut for Chelsea in a 1-0 victory over Zenit St. Petersburg at the start of the title defense for the Champions League winners. The striker soared to head into the net in the 69th minute at Stamford Bridge. His first European goal for Chelsea came a decade after he first played for the club but never in the Champions League. The goal showed just why Chelsea paid a club-record 115 million euros ($135 million in August) to Inter Milan for the player it offloaded in 2014 as a peripheral figure.