Yuriy Sedykh, hammer world record holder, dies at 66

MOSCOW (AP) — Two-time Olympic champion in the hammer throw and world record holder Yuriy Sedykh has died. He was 66. The Russian track and field federation says Sedykh died early Tuesday following a heart attack. Sedykh won gold at the 1976 and 1980 Olympics. He threw a world record 86.74 meters at the European Championships in 1986. The record still stands 35 years later. Sedykh was married to world record shot putter Natalya Lisovskaya and their daughter Alexia won a Youth Olympics gold medal in the hammer throw for France.