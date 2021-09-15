Alex Morgan: New contract must not cut existing compensation

AP National Sports

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

U.S. soccer star Alex Morgan says the women’s national team needs to make sure players aren’t losing any of their existing compensation under the identical contract proposals the U.S. Soccer Federation has made to both the men’s and women’s teams. But she says the team is hopeful for a new collective bargaining agreement that will address players’ concerns about equitable pay. U.S. Soccer has said it offered identical contracts to the players’ associations for the men’s and women’s national teams. Morgan is among the women’s team players who sued the federation in 2019, contending they have not been paid equitably under their collective bargaining agreement compared to what the men’s team receives under its agreement.