Browns’ Beckham not ready after surgery, 2021 debut delayed

AP National Sports

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is not ready to play following knee surgery and won’t make his debut Sunday against Houston. Coach Kevin Stefanski ruled Beckham out Tuesday, saying he will practice this week, but will sit out against the Texans. Beckham, who tore his left anterior cruciate ligament last October, was expected to play in the season opener at Kansas City. However, after going through pregame warmups, he told the Browns he couldn’t be on the field for the number of plays they wanted and he was inactive.