Ex-Georgetown tennis coach to plead guilty in college scam

AP National Sports

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — A former Georgetown University tennis coach accused of accepting more than $2 million in bribes to help kids get into the school will plead guilty in the sweeping college admissions scandal. Gordon Ernst’s decision to plead guilty comes as the first trial in the massive case that ensnared wealthy parents and athletic coaches across the country is being held in Boston’s federal court. Ernst’s lawyer declined on Wednesday to comment. Court records show prosecutors have agreed to recommend a sentence of no more than four years in prison. Ernst has promised to ask for no less than a year behind bars.