Haaland scores as Dortmund beats Beşiktaş 2-1 away in opener

ISTANBUL (AP) — Erling Haaland has scored again to help Borussia Dortmund to a 2-1 win at Turkish champion Beşiktaş in their Champions League opening game. The 18-year-old Jude Bellingham was outstanding game as he scored the opener and set up Haaland for the Norwegian’s ninth goal in six games across all competitions this season. Bellingham scored in the 20th minute and did brilliantly to set up Haaland for the second just before the break. Francisco Montero scored Beşiktaş′ consolation goal in injury time.