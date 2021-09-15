Legia Warsaw beats Spartak Moscow as Europa League begins

AP National Sports

MOSCOW (AP) — Legia Warsaw has scored in stoppage time to beat Spartak Moscow 1-0 in the opening game of this season’s Europa League group stage. Spartak created far more chances than the Polish visitors but couldn’t solve Legia’s 41-year-old goalkeeper Artur Boruc. Legia took full advantage to snatch three points with a 91st-minute goal from substitute Lirim Kastrati off a cross from Ernest Muci. Playing the game on Wednesday in Moscow avoided a clash with Spartak’s cross-city rival Lokomotiv Moscow hosting Marseille on Thursday. All other Europa League games this week are on Thursday.