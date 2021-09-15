Panthers hope Gonzalez settles revolving door at kicker

AP National Sports

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Zane Gonzalez will take over kicking duties for the Carolina Panthers when they host the New Orleans Saints this week. The move comes after the Panthers abruptly parted ways with rookie kicker Ryan Santoso after just one game. Gonzalez is a 78% career field goal kicker and spent the last three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. The kicker position has been unstable for Carolina since Joey Slye began struggling in training camp and the preseason. The Panthers brought in Santoso, who beat out Slye for the job. But that didn’t last long. Now they’re hoping Gonzalez can seize his opportunity.