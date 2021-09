AP National Sports

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Pohang Steelers and Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors both won to give South Korea three teams in the quarterfinals of the Asian Champions League. Pohang advanced with a 1-0 win at Japanese club Cerezo Osaka. Two-time champion Jeonbuk defeated Thai club BG Pathum United 4-2 in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw. South Korean club Ulsan Hyundai has also earned a spot in the quarterfinals.