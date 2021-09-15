PSG superstars held by Club Brugge in Champions League

AP National Sports

BRUGGE, Belgium (AP) — PSG’s formidable attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé was left frustrated by a spirited Club Brugge in a 1-1 draw in the Champions League. Messi hit the crossbar during his 150th appearance in the competition on Wednesday but could not score for his new club after PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino sent out his three superstars all together for the first time. Brugge captain Hans Vanaken drew the hosts level in the 27th minute after Mbappé set up Ander Herrera’s opener in the Group A game.