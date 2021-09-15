Titans eager to respond after offense ‘got hit in the mouth’

AP National Sports

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are trying to get back to what they do on offense after a stumbling performance in their season opener. Ryan Tannehill says that means playing up to their own standards. Starting better and handling adversity will help as well. Tannehill said Wednesday the Titans “kind of got hit in the mouth early” and called that unacceptable. The Titans gave up the first 17 points and didn’t gain more than one first down in a possession until the fifth drive. They wound up being routed 38-13. The Titans’ next chance to bounce back will be Sunday in Seattle.