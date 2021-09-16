After impressive opener, Seahawks return home to host Titans

AP National Sports

The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Following an impressive opening road victory, the Seattle Seahawks return home to host the Tennessee Titans. Seattle opened the season with a 28-16 win at Indianapolis, highlighted by a terrific day from Russell Wilson. The Seahawks quarterback posted a 152.3 passer rating throwing four touchdown passes. The Titans are trying to bounce back after an ugly performance in the opener, falling 38-13 at home to Arizona. QB Ryan Tannehill was sacked six times by the Cardinals and Derrick Henry never got going on the ground. Henry has found success running on the road in recent seasons. In his past 16 road games, Henry has rushed for 2,003 yards.