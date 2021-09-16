Azinger questions Koepka’s love for playing in Ryder Cup

AP National Sports

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

Brooks Koepka says in an interview with Golf Digest that Ryder Cup week is hectic and takes him from his individual routine and leaves him no time to decompress. That was enough to make Paul Azinger wonder if he should even play next week. Azinger is a four-time Ryder Cup player and former captain. He’s now the lead golf analyst for NBC. He says the comments made him wonder how much Koepka loves the Ryder Cup. Azinger said if he doesn’t love it, he should give up his spot to someone who does. Koepka says he’ll be playing.