Ciganda, Dryburgh, Anannarukarn share Portland Classic lead

AP National Sports

WEST LINN, Ore. (AP) — Carlota Ciganda overcame an early double bogey in chilly morning conditions Thursday for a 4-under 68 and a share of the first-round lead in the Cambia Portland Classic. The only member of the winning European Solheim Cup team in the field, the Spaniard teed off with the temperature in the low 50s at hilly and tricky Oregon Golf Club. Gemma Dryburgh of Scotland also shot a 68 in the morning, and Pajaree Anannarukarn of Thailand grabbed a share of the lead in the afternoon. Anannarukarn won the ISPS Handa World Invitational in Northern Ireland last month for her first LPGA Tour title.