Harper homers, rallies Phils from 7 down in 17-8 win vs Cubs

AP National Sports

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper had three hits, drove a three-run homer and had four RBIs to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 17-8 win over the Chicago Cubs. Harper doubled to start a seven-run, game-tying rally in the fourth inning, brought in the go-ahead run in the sixth and sealed the win with a homer in the seventh. Each team scored seven runs in an inning. The Cubs took a 7-0 lead in the third inning against a pair of relievers in a bullpen game. Patrick Wisdom had a two-run double and Matt Duffy hit a three-run homer for the Cubs.