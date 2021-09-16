Jockey Mejia banned 10 years for using ‘buzzer’ at Monmouth

AP National Sports

OCEANPORT, N.J. (AP) — Jockey Tomas Mejia has been been banned 10 years for using an electronic device to win a race at Monmouth Park earlier this month. The stewards at Monmouth Park also fined the 26-year-old $5,000 and recommended that the New Jersey Racing Commission permanently revoke his jockey’s license. Tracks around the country will uphold the ban. The stewards said in their ruling that Mejia used the electronic device in winning a race at Monmouth on Sept. 3 with Strongerthanuknow. They said he had the prohibited device entering the winner’s circle and prior to dismounting. The board said photographic evidence was presented at a hearing a week ago.