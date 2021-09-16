Misfiring Inter attack missing former star Lukaku

AP National Sports

By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan sorely missed Romelu Lukaku on Wednesday night. Inter’s forwards were guilty of some wayward finishing as they failed to put away any of the team’s 18 attempts in a 1-0 loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League. Inter next faces Bologna on Saturday and its opponent has conceded just two goals. Inter coach Simone Inzaghi is likely to hand Joaquín Correa his first start and will be looking for more precision in front of goal from the former Lazio player and the rest of the Nerazzurri attack.