No. 2 Georgia hopes to avoid huge upset vs South Carolina

No. 2 Georgia hopes to avoid another upset when it hosts South Carolina in the SEC opener for both teams. The last time these schools played at Sanford Stadium, the Gamecocks pulled out a stunning 20-17 upset in double overtime two seasons ago. They are again facing huge odds, coming in as a 31-point underdog to a Georgia team that expects to contend for a national championship. The Bulldogs coaching staff includes Will Muschamp, the former head coach at South Carolina. He was fired with three games to go last season and is now the special teams coordinator at Georgia.