AP National Sports

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

Who has won the most Ryder Cup points? Who has the most losses? And why was the Ryder Cup interrupted for one day in North Carolina in 1951? These can be found in the ultimate Ryder Cup trivia quiz ahead of the 43rd edition of the matches at Whistling Straits. Some of the answers are surprising. And several of them point to European dominance over the last 40 years.