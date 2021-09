AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders are both going for a 2-0 start when they meet at Heinz Field. The Steelers rallied past Buffalo to stun the Bills in Week 1 while Las Vegas surged past Baltimore in overtime. The Raiders have won five of their past seven meetings with the Steelers, including a 27-24 victory in Oakland in 2018. Pittsburgh is 11-3 in home openers under coach Mike Tomlin.