AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

When Darius Rucker sings the national anthem, which he will do Sunday when his favorite NFL team, the Miami Dolphins, host Buffalo, he always is struck by the significance of the song. The country star who also was the front man for Hootie & the Blowfish doesn’t simply go on stage and lay down “The Star-Spangled Banner” the way he might one of his own hits. No way.